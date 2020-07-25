Pokimane hits back at claims about why people really watch her on Twitch

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys, the world's most successful and followed female streamer, has hit back at members of the Twitch community who claim she is not watched for her "gameplay or personality".

As the most successful female streamer in the world, it's fair to say that Pokimane is uniquely placed in terms of the online negativity she receives.

Twitch and gaming in general is a male-dominated internet space, and Poki has spoken out in the past about abuse and threats she has received. She even confirmed that she has been provided bodyguards to protect her at public events in the past, as a result of unwanted and threatening messages.

On July 24, the US-based streamer hit back at her critics, especially those who insinuate she is only watched for because of how she looks.

"'People don't watch you for your personality or your gameplay'," she mocked. "[I] just averaged 11k+ viewers with no cam, late at night, and with a 10s delay."

The comments were followed by a sarcastic smiley face, as Pokimane proved that she still attracts viewers without being visible.

The comments are unfortunately common for Anys. Despite these claims from some of her detractors, anyone who has watched her playing video games knows she can more than hold her own, whether it's Fortnite, League of Legends, or any number of other games.

Fellow female streamer Valkyrae supported her friend, commenting: "Bet haters trying to think of a rebuttal but can’t think of one".

On a similar note, DJ and prominent gamer Zedd responded to say: "Keep crushing Poki. We all love u with or without camera. :)".

Keep crushing poki.

In terms of the negativity she receives regularly, Twitch have committed to clamping down on viewers who breach their terms and guidelines. It seems that some are still active, however.