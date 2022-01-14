Pokimane forced to deny bizarre accusations of drug use on Twitch streams

Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has been forced to deny accusations of her using drugs on-screen after some old stream clips made their way around social media.

On January 12, OfflineTV star Pokimane was forced to end her Twitch stream after she was “hate raided” by Jidion. The newly partnered Twitch streamer had sent his community to her stream to spam “L+Ratio,” and they began messaging other viewers.

As news surrounding the incident began spreading around social media, a Twitter user began a rumor that Pokimane used to do drugs on her stream.

After the rumor gained some traction, Pokimane took to Twitter to deny the bizarre accusations.

Pokimane denies accusations of drug use

Since the initial incident with Jidion on stream, the OfflineTV co-founder has kept her Twitter profile private so new people could not attack her there. However, that hasn’t kept the streamer from addressing her fans.

As rumors swirled around Twitter on January 14, Pokimane was forced to deny the accusations in a tweet. It reads: “I truly cannot believe I have to say this. But no, I don’t do coke or any drugs for that matter. I’ve never even done a drinking stream, y’all.

“The Olympic level reach could get cold metals tbh.”

The video clips that have been causing the new rumor on social media are from past videos and streams where the creator opened Japanese-based loot boxes. During one of her streams, she received Japanese sugar and put it into “lines.”

This rumor and “hate raid” has come after Pokimane received a DMCA strike and ban on Twitch for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on stream.

In her first broadcast after returning from the ban, the streamer stated: “Just to be clear, I’m not surprised and I don’t think this is unfair.”