Pokimane fan roasted after getting tattoo of Twitch streamer: “This is just weird”

A hardcore fan of Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys took their fandom to the next level by getting a massive portrait of the streamer tattooed on them, shocking everyone in the process.

Twitch streamers are known to have some of the most loyal and dedicated fans anywhere on the internet.

While many of those fans donate tons of money to these streamers, while watching hours and hours of their broadcasts in the process, some fans decide to take things to the next level.

One fan has gone viral after sharing their huge portrait tattoo of Pokimane, turning their fandom into permanent body art.

Pokimane fan gets her portrait tattooed on them

Reddit user Conor_exe shared to the Pokimane subreddit their progress of a black and white portrait of the 26-year-old Twitch star on their inner bicep.

Conor titled his post, “Another 8 hour session, in September it’ll be finished. And possibly going get Valkyrae after that.”

The tattoo, which is dead-on accurate of Pokimane’s face, didn’t exactly get a positive reception in the comment section.

One user said, ” This is just weird bro.” Another added, “Oh my dear God, this has to be trolling.”

Another asked Conor why he decided to get the tattoo in the first place. He responded, “Well personally I like portrait tattoos, I really like TV show characters and such and I have 3 other people on my other arm.

“Poki is just another person that I really like that’s why I picked her as one of the portraits for my sleeve, the plan is to get Daenerys from Game of Thrones behind this one, and Valkyrae on my forearm.”

Although not everyone liked the tattoo, it’s clear Conor is happy with his choice.