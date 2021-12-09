Pokimane fan asks her to prom using PowerPoint presentation

One dedicated Pokimane fan invited the Twitch streamer to his winter formal dance — and even created an entire PowerPoint presentation to win her over.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers and one of the platform’s most followed female content creators.

As such, she’s garnered quite a big fanbase for herself, and will occasionally meet with viewers at events or even while traveling abroad.

However, one particular fan took things to the next level by asking her to his prom using a seriously creative method.

Fan asks Pokimane to prom with PowerPoint presentation

Recently, the OfflineTV crew held an IRL meet and greet popup event from December 4 – 5 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

While Pokimane was included in the proceedings, the streamer had left the venue for an undetermined amount of time when a superfan came up to the OTV team with his master plan to get Pokimane to come to his prom.

The lad — decked out in a full suit and bowtie — even created an entire PowerPoint presentation to convince her to go, which Poki showed off during a recent Twitch broadcast.

“I’m studious,” he can be heard saying as Anys played a video clip of his presentation for her viewers. “I do all my work on time.”

The streamer was clearly amused by the student’s determination, saying that she “loved the dedication,” but ultimately turned him down.

Advertisement

“I appreciate that, but you’re likely in high school, and that’s illegal,” she said. “I’m in my twenties. I think that would be inappropriate and weird. But I hope you study hard and land a great, six-figure job!”

Although she declined his offer, she did admit that the gesture was “very cute,” and “very funny.”

This isn’t the first time an overzealous fan has approached Pokimane in such a way; in 2019, the streamer was asked out by a fan at TwitchCon, who handed her a classic “Yes / No” note.

Unfortunately for him, Pokimane gave a firm rejection, saying: “Don’t ask people out at TwitchCon.”

Advertisement

Although Poki claimed she’s open to the idea of dating a fan in the future, it doesn’t look like any of these guys fit her criteria.