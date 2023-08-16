Pokimane explains why she’s been ‘MIA’ from streaming & social media

Twitch star Pokimane has given fans a long-awaited update after being absent from streaming and social media for some time.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is Twitch’s most-followed female streamer and one of its top ten most-followed broadcasters overall.

However, she notably stepped back from streaming in 2022, claiming she wanted to pursue other avenues of content creation like making videos on TikTok and vlogging on YouTube.

Since then, she’s been less active on Twitch, but still maintains a semi-regular streaming schedule. However, she hasn’t broadcasted on the platform in seven days or been active on her social media accounts in weeks.

Pokimane is Twitch's most-followed female streamer.

Pokimane reveals why she’s been absent from streaming

That being said, Pokimane has been keeping fans updated from time to time via her Instagram stories, where she explained why she hadn’t been posting as often in a short message on August 15.

According to the streamer, she’s been busy caring for her mental health and working on projects behind the scenes. She also revealed that she recently experienced a death in her family and is helping her relatives recover after the unfortunate loss.

Pokimane explained why she's been absent from streaming and social media in an update via her Instagram stories on August 15.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA,” Pokimane wrote. “Just takin’ care of my mental, BTS stuff, and my family since my grandpa’s passing. Will be back soon. Wishing you all well!”

Pokimane initially revealed this news in a tweet on August 12, announcing she’d be canceling that day’s stream. However, it seems she took a long break to be available for her family during this trying time.

While Pokimane has taken breaks from streaming in the past, this was an unexpected hiatus for the content creator. Luckily, fans are on her side following her latest announcement, offering their condolences and well-wishes to the streamer.