Pokimane explains why she didn’t expect to win Streamer Award over Sodapoppin

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys won the Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards in March 2022, hosted by QTCinderella and Maya Higa — but she thinks another nominee deserved it more.

Pokimane has long been one of the biggest names on Twitch, and a hugely influential name for women especially, in the livestreaming world.

She’s helped break barriers in a largely male-dominated industry and become one of the most viewed women on the platform — so it’s fair to say her legacy is one that many would be proud of.

When she won the Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards, however, she thought that Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris actually deserved the win more.

In her post-Awards vlog, Pokimane is clearly mindblown that she actually won the award, admitting that she didn’t expect it.

“I didn’t think that I would win anything at all,” she said. “When I tell you I had zero expectations of winning, I really mean zero.”

She continued, saying that “I literally told other people that I think Soda should win,” before cutting to a clip of her explaining why she would pick Sodapoppin before the awards, commending the longevity of his career on Twitch.

Timestamp 10:27

Poki went on to state that she is “so flattered” that voters see her the same way she sees Sodapoppin, but that she does feel like she deserves it considering she didn’t ask others to vote for her.

If this becomes an annual awards show, there’s no doubt Soda will get his flowers eventually — and we know Pokimane will be one of the first to vote for him.