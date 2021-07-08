Pokimane explains the “scary” reason behind xQc’s messy streaming setup

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys reacted to a viral video of Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s trash-filled room. The 25-year-old explained why streamers can have messy living conditions and why it scares her.

During his July 5 stream, xQc gave his audience a tour of his room. The clip went viral after viewers became grossed out by the piles of trash that were littered across his desk and under his computer.

After watching the video, Pokimane explained to viewers how his setup actually “made sense” for a streamer. The Morocco Canadian argued that she found situations like this to be “scary.”

Pokimane reacts to xQc’s messy room tour

Reacting to xQc’s messy room, Pokimane was at first floored by the number of drinks on his desk. Squinting, she tried to count the total number of trash items that he had lined up across his desk.

“Oh my… Four, five, six seven. Seven drinks on the left side of his monitor. Does that mean it’s been a week since he cleaned up? Or does he drink more than one drink a day?” she asked.

The Twitch star then watched Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom’s defense of xQc who showed his own trash-filled room after just “one day” of streaming. Poki told viewers that their rooms being “messy” wasn’t the problem, and explained why it happens in their profession.

“It’s not about needing a trash can. It’s about when you stream really long hours because there is this sense that like I CAN’T leave my stream or else the viewers will leave,” she said.

She continued, “Even for like five minutes, people don’t want to get up to make food or heat up food that they left in the fridge. So instead they order literally three meals in the day, and just chug them energy drinks so that they can stream the long hours, and by the end of it, it results in a lot of trash. Which makes sense.”

Anys then explained why there is a much bigger issue going on than their rooms being a mess. “When I look at this, I’m not like “Oh, that’s so messy,” but it’s more so living this way day and day out, I can’t imagine what it does to your body and its health. Like, processed food three times a day. And I’m not even saying this from like a high horse of eating healthy all the time. It’s kind of scary,” she said.

The Twitch star added that she hopes that viewers aren’t encouraged to live this way because their favorite streamers do. “I hope it’s not the kind of thing you as viewers look up to. Chug energy drinks, and order McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A three times a day so that I don’t have to leave my PC.”

Pokimane ended her rant by cautioning her audience that eating poorly due to not getting up could eventually have consequences: “That is a difficult thing to do to your body EVERY single day. And it’s going to catch up to you. You know the saying ‘you are what you eat’ …I swear to god that s**t is true.”

After giving her take on the situation, the streamer reiterated that she could relate to having a messing room while doing long stream sessions. However, the 25-year-old, however, appears to have found a balance between streaming and finding time to take care of her diet.