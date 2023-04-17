Pokimane cuts her nose in bloody laptop accident

Twitch star Pokimane revealed that she received a nose injury after an accident with her laptop left the streamer with a cut on her face.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s most-followed broadcasters, and one of the site’s most-watched female streamers overall.

Although Anys has taken some risks with her fashion style in the past, fans didn’t expect her to show up to one of her recent broadcasts wearing a Band-Aid on her nose.

The streamer was quick to address her curious viewers, revealing that she’d actually been injured while watching Netflix in bed one evening.

Pokimane reveals laptop accident that led to bloody

According to Anys, she was laying in bed watching a K-Drama on her laptop. The streamer explained that she’d had her knees up, with her laptop propped up on her legs.

Pokimane claimed that her hair was in her face, so she went to flip her hair back — and in doing so, accidentally caused her laptop to crash forward directly into the bridge of her nose.

“The laptop literally — BONK — right on my nose,” she explained in her dramatic retelling of the event. “It bled a little bit. Look at this. It’s just a big gash.”

The streamer removed her Band-Aid to show a small cut on her nose before revealing a photo she took of the wound shortly after the incident occurred, revealing a red mark with a small scab of blood on top.

“So yeah, be careful watching stuff on your laptop,” she cautioned. “Lest it falls on your face.”

This is far from the first time a streamer has revealed an injury; notably, Twitch star JustaMinx showed off a series of cuts on her legs after running into a “wild animal” during a hike and falling into a cactus last year.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like Pokimane’s injury is as severe, and she’s using her own story as a cautionary tale for those who like to watch late-night TV on their laptops in bed.