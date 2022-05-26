Pokimane cracks up over awkward moment with Uber driver who loved her hair

Twitch star ‘Pokimane’ told her fans about an awkward encounter she had with an Uber driver who absolutely loved her curly hair — and she couldn’t help but laugh.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed woman on Twitch and one of the most popular broadcasters in the United States.

Boasting over 9 million followers on the site, Pokimane often regales her viewers with humorous stories about her day-to-day life, including the odd interaction with fans.

However, her latest story was nothing short of hilarious, and she couldn’t help but laugh as she related her most recent conversation with an Uber driver who just couldn’t get over her natural hair.

Advertisement

In November 2021, Pokimane revealed her natural hair to the world. While she often straightens her hair, its natural state is curly, and fans love it — and, apparently, so did her Uber driver.

After asking if Anys’ hair was naturally curly, the driver was apparently spellbound. “He was like, ‘Wow. Having natural texture like that and on top such a unique hair color? It looks so nice!'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, thank you.'”

The conversation didn’t stop there — far from it. The driver went on to say that he was a “sucker for curly hair” before asking her, “Why would you straighten something that’s so naturally beautiful?”

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch staff confirm key improvements to ban process now in the works

“The rest of the ride he played metal music, and he sang to it out loud,” the streamer laughed. “…It was very funny.”

Luckily, Pokimane wasn’t creeped out by the encounter and ended up finding the entire conversation hilarious.

This was a far more pleasant experience than one of her previous Uber rides; back in March 2021, Anys claimed that her Uber driver wouldn’t stop asking for her phone number during her ride, calling the ordeal “frightening.”