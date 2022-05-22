Pokimane claims she wouldn’t do Twitch gambling streams for ‘any amount’

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has claimed that no amount of money, no matter how mind-blowing, would tempt her to do gambling streams.

The dispute over whether it is right for influencers to accept large sponsorship deals from online gambling sites continues to dominate the streaming community.

After Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel announced that he would be including gambling ads once again during his livestreams, creators have been split over their return to Twitch. Some have defended xQc’s decision, while others have claimed that it encourages potential gambling addictions among viewers.

Twitch streamer Pokimane has now doubled down her view that she would never accept a gambling sponsorship deal as she wouldn’t feel right about how it would affect her fans.

Pokimane ‘doesn’t have a price’ for gambling streams

On May 19, Pokimane was reacting to Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren’s revelation that he had ‘no price’ when it comes to gambling streams due to his history with a devastating gambling addiction.

Agreeing with Ludwig, Pokimane claimed that she wouldn’t accept any sponsorship deal even if she was offered a whopping sum. So much so, that even if she was offered “$100 million a month” she’d still reject the deal.

“Most people have a number,” Pokimane said. “I’m really glad to say that Lud is ready to say he doesn’t have a price and same here. I don’t have a price.”

The reason why Pokimane would say no to any such deal she claimed is that she would feel she was taking advantage of her viewers who could be putting themselves into crippling debt to cover gambling expenses. She explained: “If I’m making $5 million a month because I know my viewers are losing $10 million, the guilt would eat me alive.”

Pokimane’s comments come after she previously blasted streamers who defend the gambling meta calling it “really f**king bad.” Although, she claimed it is ultimately Twitch that should be doing more to solve the problem by banning crypto gambling on the platform altogether.

The community is still split over the new Twitch meta. However, it’s perfectly clear where Pokimane is standing on the matter.