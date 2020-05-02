Pokimane calls out Trainwrecks for “platforming” Kaite after Fed drama

Twitch star Pokimane is hitting out at fellow streamer Trainwrecks for for featuring Kaite as a contestant on his broadcasts, after she called Fedmyster “ugly” during an April episode of the ‘Rajjchelor’ dating show.

The drama surrounding Trainwrecks’ popular live show continues, after an April 29 episode of the ‘Rajjchelor’ flew off the rails due to Kaite’s divisive comments.

Popularly hailed as the “villain” on the Bachelor-style broadcast, Kaite called contestant Fedmyster “ugly” after denying his request for a virtual date that would be hosted on Trainwrecks’ channel after “winning” the segment, choosing to have her own channel hosted, instead.

Related — Why Everyone Wants Alinity Banned on Twitch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjazGW1XLB0

Advertisement

“Honestly, I checked him out beforehand, and just… I think you're ugly, I'm not attracted to you," she admitted.

While Kaite was quickly called out by Pokimane, a close friend of Fedmyster, that wasn’t the end of Poki’s thoughts on the subject, who spoke further on the drama two days later.

During a May 1 stream, she appeared to call out Trainwrecks for even giving Kaite a platform on his show, calling Kaite’s behavior “rude.”

Advertisement

“Are my standards too high if I feel like it’s weird that Train is even platforming her after she was like, so oddly rude and b**chy to so many people?” she asked her viewers. “I get it — drama equals views, but sometimes, you can try to make it a bit less apparent.”

However, it's worth noting that Trainwrecks himself apologized to Fedmyster in a separate stream, explaining that he wasn't happy with Kaite's insult during one of the most viewed streams in the history of the Rajjchelor.

"I just want to say, I feel so guilty even though I didn't — nobody told her to say that, she just shocked everybody," he clarified. "It was too far... it crossed the line."

Pokimane’s latest comments were made in reference to an older clip from an episode of the Trainwrecks podcast, where Kaite left the stream after a past instance was brought up where she’d been eliminated from the Rajjchelor over allegedly racist remarks.

Read More: xQc hits back at criticism for reacting to videos on stream

“Honestly, though, I’m not surprised,” she said of the matter. “People who talk big s**t are always like that.”

Advertisement

This isn’t Pokimane’s first time slamming the streamer, by far; she was quick to call out Kaite directly after her “ugly” remark was made, which prompted Kaite to clap back by calling Pokimane “a b**ch.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between these two streamers, with Trainwrecks also coming under scrutiny from Pokimane’s fanbase over continuing to feature Kaite in his broadcasts in wake of the drama.