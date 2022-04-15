Pokimane calls out “deceitful” influencers for lying about cosmetic procedures

Twitch star Pokimane is putting “deceitful” influencers on blast who aren’t truthful about getting plastic surgery, saying they create “unrealistic standards” for their fans.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed woman on Twitch.

Boasting over 9 Twitch million followers and an additional 6 million YouTube subscribers, Anys knows what it means to be a major influencer.

She’s been brutally honest with her fans in the past, explaining in no uncertain terms that she won’t be discussing her love life with them and allowing herself to take extended breaks from broadcasting.

However, she’s a bit miffed at streamers who aren’t as transparent with their viewers, stating in a recent tweet that she is saddened by influencers who aren’t open about getting plastic surgeries or other cosmetic procedures.

According to Anys, this creates “unrealistic” expectations from their fans about how their own bodies should look.

“It makes me so sad to see influencers be deceitful about the procedures they have gotten, or act like they ‘worked hard in the gym’ for those changes,” she wrote.

“You’re creating unrealistic standards for the young girls that follow you.”

Pokimane has recently shared her gym journey with fans and even posted snippets of her workout routine in a vlog that shows a look into her daily life outside of the purple streaming platform.

Anys’s tweet comes after YouTube star Valkyrae opened up about her own thoughts on plastic surgery, saying she would never go under the knife to alter her looks and will accept her natural aging as it comes.

On the flip side, model and YouTuber Alissa Violet was open about getting a nose job she’d been wanting for years — although it had some admittedly unexpected side affects like “smelling colors.”