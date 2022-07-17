Pokimane brutally roasts Sentinels Valorant after getting ‘rejected’ from analyst role

Joe Craven . 49 minutes ago

Popular streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys brutally roasted Sentinels Valorant after they ‘rejected’ her for an analyst role, even seeing current player Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek get involved.

Sentinels’ Valorant roster has been at the center of the game’s competitive news recently, with their acquisition of former CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek one of the most surprising esports stories for a long time.

Shroud explained that the move came about through initially innocent discussions over dinner, a nonchalant background to a truly shocking esports move.

Alongside the move to recruit shroud, the roster has been looking to improve on their recent struggles in the Valorant scene, openly recruiting an analyst to come in and coach.

Rather jokingly, the org ‘rejected’ Pokimane on July 15, tweeting: “Roster update: We have decided not to move forward with Pokimane for our Valorant analyst position and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Pokimane roasts Sentinels Valorant for lacking analysts

Poki’s response didn’t miss a beat though, asking: “You guys have analysts?”

Attached to the tweet were Sentinels’ recent results, seeing them put together a five-match losing streak, with defeats to Cloud9, FaZe, OpTic, EG, and Luminosity.

The tweet quickly – and understandably – amassed a great deal of attention, sitting at over 23,000 likes at the time of writing.

Sentinels, to their credit, accepted the comment and said: “you make a good point. when can you start?”

The brutal response from Poki even elicited comment from shroud, who simply commented: “HELP!!!” Poki, in jest, offered to be shroud’s duo moving forwards.

The former CS:GO star has doubtless been recruited to try and turn around Sentinels’ struggles, but it’s a big ask for a streamer to come out of retirement and reinvigorate a struggling team. If anyone can do it though, it’s probably the human aimbot.

Throwing Poki in as an analyst might help, too.