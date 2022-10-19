Pokimane becomes Lo-Fi girl in partnership with Spotify

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Twitch star Pokimane has partnered with Spotify to take over the music streaming app’s homepage with a customized playlist for fans.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular broadcasters on Twitch. Boasting over 8 million followers on the streaming platform, she’s the site’s 9th most-followed creator, as well as its most-followed female streamer.

As such, Poki’s had her fair share of exciting collaborations before (like celebrating the premier of the Jujutsu Kaisen movie with anime streaming service Crunchyroll) — but no one expected the streaming paragon’s latest move.

On October 19, Pokimane revealed that she’s partnered with Spotify to create a curated playlist with some of her favorite tunes.

Poki’s playlist, titled ‘Poki’s Picks,’ has taken over the Spotify homepage, featuring a variety of genres like Future Funk, Hip-Hop, J-Pop, and more.

Pokimane takes over Spotify’s homepage with custom playlist

Her playlist is a total of 2 hours and 41 minutes long, and features 51 songs from artists like Tinashe, TANUKI, and Mariya Takeuchi, as well as a few songs from influencer-artists like Bella Poarch and Nessa Barrett.

That’s not all; in promotional images for her collab with Spotify, Pokimane also dressed up as the famous ‘Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Girl’ of internet culture (even making sure to include her new pet cat, Beau).

Fans can tune in to Poki’s custom playlist on Spotify’s homepage, or by clicking this link.

This collaboration follows Pokimane’s decision to step back from daily streaming to focus on other outlets like TikTok and YouTube, which she announced in a vlog back in September.

The streamer has since been focused on uploading lifestyle videos to her YouTube channel, although she is still fairly active on her Twitch channel.