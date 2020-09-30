Pokimane apologizes for “transphobic” attack helicopter comment

Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has apologized over a “transphobic” comment made on her Instagram story, which some have said “invalidates trans people.”

Recently, Pokimane has made headlines as she hit out at the toxicity of fans on social media amid some TikTok drama — but now it seems as though the shoe is on the other foot.

Pokimane quickly received backlash for an Instagram story she posted on September 29, which was perceived to be transphobic and picked up traction on Instagram and Twitter.

The post, which originally was meant to knock the use of the word ‘simp’ for someone “being remotely nice to a girl,” actually ended up going the wrong way as she referred to people as “male, female, attack helicopter, other” — which was swiftly called out as transphobic.

ah i knew pokimane was transphobic :) it’s 2020, attack helicopter aint fucking funny. stop invalidating trans people. pic.twitter.com/raw0bcTf7O — 𖤐 ⤿ ⌜ shepherd ⌟ (@grimtarot) September 29, 2020

“it’s 2020, attack helicopter ain’t f**king funny,” Twitter user grimtarot said. “Stop invalidating trans people.”

After realizing that she had offended people, Pokimane was quick to head over to Instagram again and clarify her point, apologizing for her “ignorance” and taking responsibility for the mistake.

“I so clearly missed the mark with this and I’m really sorry to anyone I’ve hurt or offended,” she said. “I don’t want to enable transphobic language or behavior, especially within the gaming space… I’ll do my best to be and do better.”

The Twitch star continued: “Offending/hurting others is never my intention, but that doesn’t invalidate people’s feelings or frustrations.”

She then shared a link for people to donate to a homeless black trans women fund, proving that it’s something she cares about and trying to help the situation, rather than hurt it.