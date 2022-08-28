Pokimane announces stream return date after mental health break

Massively popular Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has announced her return to streaming after a much-needed mental health break.

In July 2022, Pokimane announced she would be taking a break from streaming so she could mentally reset and take the time needed to focus on herself.

And after teasing her fans with the promise of a new streaming room, her viewers began counting down the seconds until her return. But she hadn’t announced an actual return date quite yet, only the promise that she would be back soon.

Her 9.2 million followers on Twitch had little to go on in terms of when she would return, and they’d have to wait until word came from the streaming icon. But they wouldn’t wait long as Poki recently shed light on when she planned to return to Twitch.

Pokimane’s return to Twitch

“Streams resume Thursday sept 1 at noon,” Pokimane shared with her fans on Twitter. A tweet that would wrack up thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets in no time.

Her mentions were filled with fans celebrating the “return of the queen.” And fellow streamer QTCinderella responded, “This is my Super Bowl.”

Other big-name streamers shared their excitement for Pokimane’s return with the likes of Jakenbake, Jack Manifold, and AverageJonas claiming they’d be waiting for her stream to start.

Pokimane will be streaming live on her Twitch channel this Thursday, September 1, starting at 12 PM PST/ 3 PM EST. You won’t want to miss out on this legendary streamer’s return to live content.