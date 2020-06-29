Pokimane admits Fedmyster was “big reason” why she left Offline TV house

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has admitted former OfflineTV star Federico 'Fedmyster' Gaytan, who has had multiple sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him, was a “big reason” she moved out of the group’s Los Angeles mansion.

On June 19, Pokimane revealed she was leaving the Offline TV house nearly a year after the shift to Los Angeles. The Twitch star was one of the four original members of OTV’s content group, dating all the way back to mid-2017.

At the time, Anys declared her move had “nothing to do with Offline TV,” and was just about her getting to live with other friends.

That may not have been entirely true, however, after she revealed Fedmyster played a major role in her decision, just days after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled at him by Offline TV members.

Pokimane admitted Fedmyster spent much of their friendship “manipulating [her] without her knowing,” and making sure he controlled the narrative around her relationships, friends in the house, and “all of [her] personal life.”

“Although I hadn’t had any major issues with Fed since moving into the new house, I was still not entirely happy and felt a lot of pent-up resentment for him,” Pokimane explained in a short June 28 broadcast addressing the ongoing situation.

“I felt the only proper and unproblematic way for me to deal with my emotions was to move out. There were a lot of reasons... [but] Fed was a big pushing force, but I do still mean all the other things I said too. Was he a part of that though? Yes.”

Pokimane revealed Gaytan would “tell other guys [she was dating him]” so that they would “back off,” and in one instance even told a date Anys had brought to an OTV party that they were an item, but that “no one could know about it.”

“He would lie a lot. I had a lot of trust issues with him over the years,” Pokimane continued, “and we would fight a lot about things. If he was in the wrong, he would ignore my existence in the house. He would literally refuse to acknowledge me.”

During some of these times, Anys would confront Fedmyster, she said, to “try and sort things out,” but he would continue to ignore. On top of that, he would lie about the situation to their friends and colleagues, so that she would “sound really crazy” and “in the wrong.”

It wasn’t until Pokimane sat down with the rest of the Offline TV members, including Yvonne and LilyPichu, that she discussed “the extent of what Fed had actually been doing” all these years “behind [her] back.”

“I became aware of the fact he would lie about me a lot, and create narratives in his favor that would insinuate a lot of negative things about me. This drove everyone around me away, and it’s baffling that I only just found this out.”

“It’s really hard for me to explain how bad it feels to find out the person I was closest to, and the person I shared how badly I wanted these friendships with, was the same person who was actually isolating me and sabotaging these friendships for me,” she continued.

“I don’t know if that was his intention, I’d like to think it was more a careless or inconsiderate thing, but ultimately he drove everyone around me away from me.

“I started freaking crying at the intervention, and after, just out of mourning for all the years of friendships I lost because of him. He was the first person I trusted, and the last person I expected to act like this towards me, and around me.”

Fedmyster first joined Offline TV in 2017 as production editor but wasn’t officially made part of the content team until 2018. He has now been removed from the entertainment group.

Pokimane moved out on June 19. She has not made it clear whether she is reconsidering returning to the Offline TV house following Fed’s removal. Lilypichu, Yvonne, Toast, Michael Reeves and Scarra still live in the house.

Scarra, who co-founded the house, revealed there had been several behind-the-scenes talks about whether they should “close” Offline TV, but confirmed the group had decided “to keep Offline operating,” with aims to "return to normal soon."