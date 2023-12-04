Poker pro accused of cheating with see-through deck & special lenses to win $3M

A poker pro named Yen ‘Mars’ Shen has been accused of cheating to win over $3M by using a special see-through deck to see what cards players are holding.

Just when you thought chess had become the new hotbed for cheating allegations, poker has come storming back with new allegations that a player has been using nefarious methods to win millions.

‘Wes Side’ Wesley and Nik Airball, two regulars at Hustler Casino Live, spoke to PokerNews after discovering their friend, a player named Mars, had allegedly been cheating at a private game in Southern California.

According to Wesley, Mars brought his own special deck to the game that allowed him to see cards, along with a dealer, and two other players with him.

Poker player allegedly cheated by using see-through deck

PokerNews reports that Mars last played at the game back in October, and Wesley had lost a whopping $1M in the game while Mars and his crew are up $3.1 million.

“After a game we found a cheating deck. The deck is a very good cheating deck that you can’t find. But we went to a very dark room and we used a blue light and then you can see the numbers on the back of the deck,” Wesley explained.

Nik Airball added to the allegations in a post on X/Twitter, claiming that Mars brought a mechanic dealer to the poker games in addition to the deck.

In text messages from October 14, Mars said that he would bring some decks, but has repeatedly denied cheating when confronted.

“Maybe you’re losing and you don’t want to pay so you’re changing the deck,” Wesley recalled Mars’ response when the evidence was presented. “If we are cheating, how can we lose?”

However, Wesley says this special deck can’t be purchased at a store and Mars was deliberately cheating during the private games.

“It’s a new deck, and Mars admits this deck is never our game’s deck. It’s a special deck and he admitted the deck has a problem, but he don’t know who brings the deck. The text message showed, ‘I can bring the deck to you.’”

So far, Mars has yet to respond to the allegations, but this is hardly the first poker scandal to blow up.

Last year, Robbi Jade Lew was accused of cheating by Garrett Adelstein after a bizarre hand in which she won a monster pot with just Jack high.