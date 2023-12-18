Paldea-themed PokePark could be coming to Europe according to Pokemon trademarks

A new trademark suggests The Pokemon Company may also be looking to open PokeParks in Europe themed after certain regions.

The Pokemon Company recently announced PokePark Kanto, a theme park inspired by the franchise’s depiction of the Kanto region. Should all go according to plan, the park will be built in Tokyo’s Yomiuriland Amusement Park, located in the Tama Hills.

This won’t mark the first time The Pokemon Company has endeavored to build an amusement park based on the popular brand. Notably, Yomiuriland has already hosted Pokemon Wonder, special event attractions designed with full immersion in mind.

New trademarks suggest Pokemon’s real-world attractions will eventually expand yet again.

Trademarks point to PokeParks themed after Paldea and Kalos

As spotted by Serebii.net, Nintendo recently filed trademarks for the following names in Europe – PokePark Kalos and PokePark Paldea.

The website notes that there are no concrete details on whether or not these will become theme park attractions like PokePark Kanto. After all, it’s possible they merely represent placeholder names for something else.

For now, though, it seems a couple of PokeParks making their way to Europe isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.

A Paldea-themed attraction could prove especially interesting. The region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula debuted Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; it’s since appeared in the Pokemon Horizons anime, as well.

Meanwhile, Kalos served as the setting for Pokemon X and Y, its coastal and mountainous regions taking inspiration from France.

If The Pokemon Company is indeed looking to model theme parks after these two locales, it won’t be starved for interesting ideas.