Pokemon TCG player gets a “McBeating” after opponent brings cards in McDonald’s wrapper

A Pokemon TCG player has gone viral for getting a “McBeating” in a tournament after his opponent brought his cards, dice, and playmat to the match wrapped in McDonald’s wrappers and cups.

Pokemon TCG events are in full force in 2023 after almost two years without any competitions, with the Pokemon World Championships taking place in Yokohama, Japan.

Armed with a playmat, dice, and cards, TCG players sit at their assigned tables for each round to play three games in the span of less than an hour.

How you get your supplies there is up to you, and one player has gone viral with his quite unique way of carrying his respective tools of the trade.

Pokemon TCG player wrapped his cards like a McDouble

Uploaded on June 17, the video appears to be from a local card shop event and has been viewed over three million times.

“My man just pulled up with the MC setup and gave me the McBeating at a Pokemon Tournament,” said Twitter user ‘pg_rayc.’

The video shows Rayc’s opponent taking his playmat out of a cup, a 60-card deck out of a sandwich wrapper, and dice out of a McNuggets box.

As it went viral, many took to the comments to share their thoughts on the player’s setup.

“Homie seems like the person having the most fun out of anybody there,” one user replied.

Another viewer commented: “This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week.”

“I don’t know what I was expecting but that for sure was not it,” a third viewer said.

The McDonald’s bag is designed around Grimace’s birthday as well, something they’ve celebrated with a special meal as well as a Game Boy-esque game.