Pokemon card seller reveals Logan Paul got his money back from $3.5m fake box

It turns out Logan Paul didn’t actually lose 3.5 million dollars as Shyne, the seller he bought the Pokemon cards from, has revealed that Paul was reimbursed.

In the weeks after Logan Paul picked up what he believed to be a “one of a kind” box of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards for an insane 3.5 million dollars, a group of collectors banded together with proof that his box may be fake.

On January 13, Logan uploaded a video to his YouTube channel showing that he had opened the box alongside BBCE and Shyne, the seller that Paul purchased the box from. However, they were met with inauthentic boxes filled with G.I Joe trading cards.

Now, Shyne has revealed that he has reimbursed Logan his $3,500,000 and is now going after Pokemon collectors Meelyops and Card Kahuna, the two that he purchased the box from, to receive his investment back.

Logan Paul was reimbursed his money

The title of the YouTuber’s video reads: “I lost $3,500,000 on fake Pokemon cards.” However, it appears that Logan is not actually out of any money, as Shyne has uploaded a response to the whole thing on his Instagram Stories — explaining that he reimbursed Logan after they found out the case was fake.

It reads: “Upon opening the 1st Edition BBCE authenticated Pokemon case, we noticed that the boxes inside looked off, and sadly, the case was fake. Logan Paul and I are grateful to Rattle and the Pokemon community for exposing this fraudulent case now before it was transacted any further

“I have reimbursed Logan his 3.5 [million], however, we will see how quickly I am made whole from the sellers who brought it to me already authenticated in the coming days or if it turns into a drawn-out scenario.”

Shyne150 also revealed in another post that his legal team had been in contact with one of the original sellers.

It reads: “I’m encouraged by my legal team that Meelypops has agreed through his counsel to escrow the proceeds he received from the sale while we work to recover the rest of my funds from Card Kahuna.”

Shortly after Logan Paul uploaded his reveal video, Pokebeach provided another update to their initial investigation into the authenticity of the case.

In their article, they show messages between Rattle and Jacob Gabay, aka Card Kahuna, which allegedly shows Gabay messaging Rattle on Instagram, bribing him to get Logan to not open the box.

Since Shyne has revealed he has yet to hear from Card Kahuna, this story may turn into a drawn-out process. We’ll be sure to make an update with any information as it is made available.