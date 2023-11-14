P!nk fans applaud singer for handing out banned books

In partnership with PEN America, pop singer P!nk announced plans to hand out banned books at two Florida shows, and fans are applauding the star.

P!nk has always been one to speak her mind. Whether it’s in her music or on Twitter/X, the singer never backs down from what she believes in.

Throughout her lengthy career, she’s addressed current social and political moments, as she does in her songs “What About Us” and “Irrelevant,” for example.

From criticizing politicians to even telling some fans to never listen to her music again, P!nk frequently uses her fame to speak out on issues she’s passionate about.

Youtube: P!nk P!nk performs in her “Trustfall” video

P!nk plans to hand out banned books at Florida shows

While Florida continues to ban books, including Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved,’ pop singer P!nk announced a partnership with non-profit PEN America to distribute banned books. During upcoming shows in Miami and Sunrise, 2,000 books will be handed out to fans.

The announcement was met with a flurry of conversation.

“I also applaud you for handing out the above banned books at your concert when you come here,” applauded one fan.

“I’ll be buying my books from them from now on. I’m an avid reader. I LOVE Pink for doing this!” proclaimed another.

A third added, “Pink is a goddess. Amazingly talented. Not surprised that she’s pushing back against stupidity since once you’ve seen her perform, her courage is blatantly obvious!”

User Curt Milam went on to compare the superstar to country legend Dolly Parton.

In a statement, P!nk provided further insight into the initiative. “It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed.”

P!nk is set to play Miami on November 14 and Sunrise on November 15.