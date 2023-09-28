Plus-sized TikTok star slams claims her boyfriend is being “paid” to date her

TikTok star Remi Bader has hit back at trolls claiming her boyfriend is too “good-looking” for her, shutting down rumors he is “paid” to date her.

Remi Bader rose to fame on TikTok in 2021 and has amassed over 2.3 million followers on her platform. A curve model, Bader frequently posts fashion hauls highlighting trends and size discrepancies between brands.

But while the 28-year-old’s fans adore Bader for her candid nature and relatability, the content creator’s journey has not been without its hurdles along the way. Just earlier this month, Bader announced she would no longer be sharing her personal health journey due to the amount of “disgusting” comments about her body.

And now she is hitting back at trolls claiming her boyfriend is being “paid” to date her, discussing their relationship on an episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, High Low with EmRata.

Talking about the difficulties of sharing one’s personal life on a public platform, Bader admitted, “What has really hurt me is seeing the things of when I post my boyfriend.”

“I love posting videos with him and it’s fun and we post funny things together and then people are just like, ‘Clearly he’s being paid to be with her like there’s no way such a good-looking guy would be with a girl like that’,” she said.

Admitting the comments have been “hard” for the couple, Bader hit back at trolls by revealing her boyfriend had been “the most supportive” when it came to her health journey.

“So when I see people saying the opposite, or make me feel like there’s no way he could love me, and like, see these things, like, when people say ‘just don’t read it,’ I’m like, you don’t get it.”

Bader recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend, sharing a loving post on Instagram in which she wrote, “You teach me to speak kinder to myself and have shown me love that I never thought was something that was possible for me.”

The couple met on a dating app with the relationship going public in November 2022. Despite this, Brader has not revealed her boyfriend’s name in order to “protect” him, citing it was because she “[shared] so much”.

We wish them all the happiness in the world. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.