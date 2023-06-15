Playboy founder’s son uses OnlyFans to pay for Pokemon and comic collections

Marston Hefner, the son of Playboy founder and former editor-in-chief Hugh Hefner, has turned to OnlyFans to sell content to fund his hobbies of collecting Pokemon cards and comic books.

Hugh Hefner is a well-known name in the publishing industry. Having both founded and worked as the editor-in-chief for Playboy magazine, nudity, and sexuality was something he was used to.

This was also something his family also got used to. In a recent interview, his son Marston Hefner, 33, opened up about how his late dad helped him be comfortable enough with his sexuality to be able to join OnlyFans as a creator.

He told Page Six: “I joined it one because I believe that there’s nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality.

“I grew up, you know, in an environment where that was kind of hammered home, where there’s nothing wrong with nudity, nudity’s normal.”

But, the avid Pokemon collector admitted the main driving force behind the risqué endeavor was to earn some extra cash for his hobby.

He continued: “I really like comic books, I really like Pokémon cards, I’m a collector… this is like a way for me to get some income so that I can buy that Pokémon card that I really want.”

While he refused to reveal an exact figure for the earnings from his X-Rated content, he admitted he would “be able to own a Pokemon Trophy card” — which can cost up to six figures — “very soon”.

Despite his success on the platform, Marston also revealed that his wife Anna wasn’t a big fan of his OnlyFans side job.

“She’s not crazy about me being on OnlyFans, she would rather me not be on OnlyFans but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests — taking risks,” he said.

However, he added that Anna encourages him to pursue things he finds “interesting” and said he’d support her if she wanted to launch her own OnlyFans account.