OnlyFans rival offers special deal for striking nurses to make content on their site

A new platform looking to compete with OnlyFans is giving nurses on strike the opportunity to earn a lot of money with a special deal if they make adult content on their site.

There are many websites looking to take a piece out of the OnlyFans pie, with platforms such as Fansly and Slushy targeting some of the top creators on the internet.

One company, however, is looking to attract an audience by reaching out to striking UK nurses with an offer they might not be able to refuse.

Okfans, a site similar to OF, is siding with them by offering 100% commission for all nurses who join the site – and it seems like some have already stepped up.

Nurses join OnlyFans rival after special commission offer

As reported by Indy100, Kayley Winterson and her partner Emily Rose quit their jobs as ambulance emergency medical technicians to make more money producing adult content.

The pair, which only earned about $14 an hour, say they’re earning over four times as much on Okfans.

“We think it’s great that a site is recognizing the effort of nurses and staff alike,” Kayley said. “It’s a shame it takes a website to recognize this and their hard work, over their employer.”

The former NHS workers say that while there is a lot of bad press about the industry now, they feel that in the next ten years, it will become more accepted.

Twitter/KayleyAndEmily Kayley and Emily are making more on Okfans than they did in the health system.

“But it’s constantly changing, and I think over the next 10 years it will become more accepted in society,” said remarked and encouraged others to give the platform a chance. “I would give it a go. It’s easier to make £10,000 than save £10,000, in my opinion.”

Other models have shared similar sentiments and want less stigma about working in the industry. Notably, a teacher in Canada is fighting with the school board to let her keep making OF content while also remaining in the education system.