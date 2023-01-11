Pink Sauce coming to Walmart after social media snafu

Chef Pii’s viral Pink Sauce will soon be available for purchase at Walmart after undergoing some scrutiny on social media last year.

Pink Sauce is one of the most viral products that TikTok has ever birthed. The sauce first appeared online in Summer 2022, promising a mouthful of flavor with unique pink coloring.

After gaining traction on social media, the sauce’s creator, ‘Chef Pii,’ decided to start selling her colorful condiment to fans… but it soon ran into some controversy after consumers raised concerns about the dressing’s safety.

A few users took to TikTok to address these worries, saying their sauce had spoiled in the hot summer heat when being shipped to them, while others pointed out some inconsistencies in the ingredients list on the packaging.

Despite these hurdles, Pink Sauce partnered up with hot sauce brand ‘Dave’s Gourmet’ in August 2022, with initial plans for the sauce to hit stores that Fall.

Walmart becomes exclusive Pink Sauce retailer until July 2023

Come 2023, the sauce will be available at 4,300 Walmart locations across the United States starting in mid-January, as well as Walmart’s website.

Walmart will be the exclusive retailer for Pink Sauce up until July of this year — so until then, that’ll be the only major brand to carry the condiment if you’re looking to get your hands on a bottle.

Dave’s Gourmet addressed the food safety concerns surrounding Pink Sauce in a press release announcing this latest news, saying that they are “producing Pink Sauce on a commercial scale under the required food safety manufacturing guidelines as well as selling the product through retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels in the U.S. and other countries.”

“The sauce is manufactured under FDA guidelines in an SQF-certified facility and is shelf-stable,” they added.

For those curious about Pink Sauce’s taste, we reviewed a bottle of the TikTok-famous condiment last year, which you can read right here at Dexerto.