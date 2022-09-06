Pilot threatens to stop flight after passenger AirDrops nudes in viral TikTok

A pilot threatened to stop his flight after a passenger AirDropped very personal images to the entire plane in a viral TikTok video.

TikToker Teighlor Marsalis captured the moment her pilot warned that he would go back to the departure gate if a passenger didn’t stop sending nudes to everyone.

In the viral video, which has gained over 3.1 million views, the pilot is heard saying: “So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate.”

“Everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and your vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot said over the intercom.

He continued: “So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

The Southwest Airlines plane from Houston was bound for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and according to CNN, it hadn’t left the ground when the incident occurred.

Teighlor, who posted the viral clip, told the outlet that she and some friends had just boarded the plane when they received a notification of an anonymous file being shared via AirDrop.

While she declined the photo, a couple of women accepted it and showed her the picture, which she claims was of a nude man.

TikTok react to pilot threatening to deplane over passenger sending nudes

TikTok users were in hysterics over the pilot’s announcement, comparing it to a parent scolding their disobedient child.

“This feels like my mom turning around in the car to me and my twin sister ‘IF YOU 2 DONT STOP I SWEAR TO GOD,'” one user commented.

“I’m gonna turn this plane around and everyone’s vacation will be ruined. Haha major dad vibes,” another one wrote. “That man said it like a parent,” a third user added.

Others discussed the consequences of Airdropping photos to strangers.

“People do realize kids can have iPhones too right,” one user commented. “You take that risk accepting anything airdropped from strangers,” a second user shared.

“This is why my airdrop is contacts only. I work in a high school. No good can come of letting everyone do it,” another responded.