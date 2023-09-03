Pilot dies in gender reveal party stunt gone wrong

During a gender reveal party that took place in San Pedro, Mexico, a pilot got into a fatal accident due to the wings on their plane buckling right above partygoers.

Gender reveal parties are meant to be a joyous occasion for expecting couples, though there are many documented cases where things don’t turn out too well due to the great lengths some go to in order to create an extravagant reveal.

These incidents range from accidentally messing up the ritual behind the reveal all the way to massive house fires.

However, a recent gender reveal gone wrong in San Pedro, Mexico, resulted in the death of a pilot as his wings crumpled in midair, sending him plummeting toward the ground.

Gender reveal party gone wrong results in death of a pilot

The video depicts a plane flying over the expecting couple with a smoke trail that reveals the gender of their child. This stunt brought the plane incredibly close to the ground.

And, as the pyrotechnics involved in the reveal began to go off beneath the pilot, he attempted to pull up. However, this led to the wings of his plane crumpling, rendering him unable to fly.

Breaking Aviation News & Videos | Twitter The plane moments before its wings crumpled, sending it plummeting toward the ground.

This resulted in a crash that left 32 year old pilot Luis Ángel in critical condition. While he was taken to the hospital to try and treat his injuries, he died before the doctors were able to stabilize him.

Images of the wreckage show that the plane was mangled by the time it hit the ground, with the wings of the plane wrapped around its chassis.

It’s not yet clear if this was a result of the plane’s wings failing at that moment or if the pyrotechnics below influenced the pilot’s ability to fly. Regardless, this is one of the most tragic disasters that have come out of gender reveal parties gone awry, leaving a man dead during an event meant to celebrate life.