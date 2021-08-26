Phantoml0rd wants to help Dr Disrespect with his lawsuit against Twitch

Dr Disrespect isn’t the first streamer to sue Twitch over a ban; Phantoml0rd won his lawsuit in April 2021, and now, he wants to help the Doc.

In the past, Twitch have been sued by influencer ‘Phantoml0rd’ in 2018, a serial lawsuit filer in 2020, and most recently, Dr Disrespect.

Even though Twitch won the 2020 lawsuit when it was denied by a judge, Phantoml0rd didn’t win his case until three grueling years had passed, claiming he was wrongfully banned on the platform due to Counter-Strike gambling crackdowns.

Why did Phantoml0rd get banned?

James ‘PhantomL0rd’ Vargas was banned clear back in 2016 for, according to Twitch, misleading viewers in regards to skin gambling in CS:GO. The streamer completely denied this, leading him to sue the site for $35 million in damages for removing him from the platform over “unsubstantiated, false accusations.”

With their legal battle starting in 2019, it had been 3 years since his initial suspension from the platform. Since he was barred from streaming after his ban, he decided to make his lawsuit more about future issues streamers may have.

Months after announcing his lawsuit win in April, Phantoml0rd posted a Twitlonger describing another step he is taking. The streamer pushed harder and requested that the California court enforce Twitch to change how it hands out bans.

Judge will rule on the future of how Twitch disciplines/bans streamers: Read: https://t.co/p5Lck8J8Nh — PhantomL0rd (@PhantomL0rd) July 2, 2021

Dr Disrespects ban and lawsuit

On June 26 2020, just months after signing an exclusive contract with Twitch, the Two-Time’s channel completely disappeared. Reports started being released about his channel disappearing, including theories around why his account was suddenly banned.

The day after his account disappeared, Doc released a tweet explaining that Twitch had not told him why he was banned.

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision… Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

The leader of the Champions Club continued his silence about the topic for just over a year before finally talking about it on stream.

In his August 23 stream, the Doc claimed the ban had affected him financially before stating that he did, in fact, know why he was banned from the platform, and is now suing them because of it.

“There’s a reason why, and I’ll just say this right now champs — there’s a reason why we’re suing the f**k out of em, ok?” he stated. “I don’t know how else to put it, the amount of damages, and you just don’t… nah.”

🚨 @DrDisrespect says he knows the reason for his Twitch ban and is planning to sue Twitch over it pic.twitter.com/fU8v6YqPKV — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 23, 2021

Phantoml0rd offers Doc his help

Having won his lawsuit against Twitch in April 2021, Phantom more than likely still has the court proceedings fresh in his mind, and wants to help Dr Disrespect with his situation.

The day Phantom won his lawsuit, he posted: “This is a win for ALL streamers! Twitch can’t bully, lie & treat streamers unfairly the way they have for years!”

Now, he wants Doc to reach out to his legal team to help with his interest in suing Twitch.

Hey @drdisrespect, have your legal team reach out to mine. I know we can help with your interest in suing Twitch. Since your ban, you were a hot topic in depositions and during trial in my lawsuit vs Twitch. — PhantomL0rd (@PhantomL0rd) August 26, 2021

While we still don’t know the reasons behind Dr Disrespect’s ban, the Doc made it clear that he does – and he’s not happy with it.

Being that he already seems fairly confident with his lawsuit, though, we’re left to wonder if he will actually take Phantoml0rd’s offer for help. Doc has not responded to the request at the time of writing.