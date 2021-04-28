PhantomL0rd claims Twitch is trying to silence him from talking about lawsuit win - Dexerto

James ‘PhantomL0rd’ Vargas claimed Twitch is trying to prevent him from talking about the lawsuit he won against them and accused them of trying to keep the documents hidden from the public.

In 2016, Twitch cracked down on CSGO gambling streams and, as a result, banned PhantomL0rd for allegedly “misleading viewers” in regards to skin gambling, which he denied.

The streamer sued them for removing him from the platform for “unsubstantiated, false accusations.” The court battle started in 2019, and he ended up winning the case on April 23, 2021.

Initially, he sought $35 million in damages. However, he ended up receiving $20,720.34, which is a fraction of what he thought he’d be entitled to. Still, he was ecstatic with the result, claiming it was a “win for all streamers.”

But in an interesting development, PhantomL0rd claimed Twitch had been actively trying to silence him from talking about the lawsuit.

“Twitch just asked the Judge to silence me from tweeting/talking about the lawsuit,” he said. “That only works on Twitch. Oh, and also they’re also trying to seal their internal documents from being seen by the public!”

In defiance, he’s said he’s still “eager to talk about the details for [his] lawsuit win” and that he “may go live tomorrow” to share his thoughts on the whole situation. However, we’ll have to wait and see whether that comes to fruition.

Twitch just asked the Judge to silence me from tweeting/talking about the lawsuit… That only works on Twitch 😂 Oh, and also they’re also trying to seal their internal documents from being seen by the public!! — PhantomL0rd (@PhantomL0rd) April 27, 2021

It’s not the first time Twitch issued a controversial ban, and it won’t be the last.

However, PhantomL0rd’s victory gives streamers and viewers hope that Twitch will need to provide more transparency and clarity before issuing potentially life-changing bans in the future.