PewDiePie visited by police after buying ‘forbidden’ Wish item

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg claims he had a run-in with the law after buying a weapon from popular online retailer ‘Wish.’

PewDiePie is YouTube’s most-subscribed independent content creator, boasting over a decade of videos on the platform to show for his well-earned 111 million subs.

For his latest video, he decided to purchase a few items from the popular online retailer ‘Wish’ — a website often reamed by netizens for hawking alleged knock-off items.

For context, Kjellberg can often be seen flipping around what looks like a butterfly knife during his videos and live streams as a sort of fidget toy.

Advertisement

PewDiePie’s Wish purchase prompts visit from law enforcement

One of his Wish purchases was a ‘balisong,’ another name for a butterfly knife. What seemed like a harmless purchase, however, turned out to be an illegal online transaction for the Swedish YouTube star.

Read More: 100 Thieves x Attack on Titan collaboration appears to be dropping soon

In a March 2 video, Kjellberg claimed that he was visited by law enforcement officers after purchasing the balisong from Wish — an item that isn’t prohibited from sale on the site.

“I had the great idea [of] trying to buy a balisong,” the YouTuber explained. “Because I like them. They’re fun to play with. It’s awesome. Well, don’t do that. Do not buy a balisong.”

Advertisement

“The cops came to my house and they told me I was bad and I shouldn’t have done that,” he continued, before joking, “So, I am sorry. Ya boy’s got a criminal record! Let’s go!”

Kjellberg claimed that the ordeal made him “stressed out” and prompted him to purchase several fidget toys of a different (and decidedly less deadly) nature — some of which he surprisingly enjoyed.

Overall, it looks like PewDiePie had a fairly decent time with his Wish haul… even if he couldn’t get the balisong he’d wanted in the first place.