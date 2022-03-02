 PewDiePie visited by police after buying 'forbidden' Wish item - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

PewDiePie visited by police after buying ‘forbidden’ Wish item

Published: 2/Mar/2022 18:32

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: PewDiePie / Wish.com

Share

PewDiePie

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg claims he had a run-in with the law after buying a weapon from popular online retailer ‘Wish.’

PewDiePie is YouTube’s most-subscribed independent content creator, boasting over a decade of videos on the platform to show for his well-earned 111 million subs.

For his latest video, he decided to purchase a few items from the popular online retailer ‘Wish’ — a website often reamed by netizens for hawking alleged knock-off items.

For context, Kjellberg can often be seen flipping around what looks like a butterfly knife during his videos and live streams as a sort of fidget toy.

Advertisement

Wish Homepage
Wish.com
Wish is a popular online store that sells items for extremely low prices. Their quality, however, is often debated by buyers.

PewDiePie’s Wish purchase prompts visit from law enforcement

One of his Wish purchases was a ‘balisong,’ another name for a butterfly knife. What seemed like a harmless purchase, however, turned out to be an illegal online transaction for the Swedish YouTube star.

In a March 2 video, Kjellberg claimed that he was visited by law enforcement officers after purchasing the balisong from Wish — an item that isn’t prohibited from sale on the site.

PewDiePie (1)
YouTube: PewDiePie
Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is YouTube’s most-subscribed independent content creator, boasting over 111 million subscribers at the time of writing.

“I had the great idea [of] trying to buy a balisong,” the YouTuber explained. “Because I like them. They’re fun to play with. It’s awesome. Well, don’t do that. Do not buy a balisong.”

Advertisement

“The cops came to my house and they told me I was bad and I shouldn’t have done that,” he continued, before joking, “So, I am sorry. Ya boy’s got a criminal record! Let’s go!”

Kjellberg claimed that the ordeal made him “stressed out” and prompted him to purchase several fidget toys of a different (and decidedly less deadly) nature — some of which he surprisingly enjoyed.

Overall, it looks like PewDiePie had a fairly decent time with his Wish haul… even if he couldn’t get the balisong he’d wanted in the first place.

Advertisement
Advertisement