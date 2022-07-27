Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is under fire after “mocking” a deaf TikToker who was speaking in sign language during a recent video.

With over 111 million subscribers on YouTube, PewDiePie is one of the most successful long-time creators on the Google-owned platform.

He’s known for his gameplay reactions and reaction videos that sometimes star fellow YouTuber CinnamonToastKen.

In a video uploaded on July 26 where he reacted to TikTok uploads, Kjellberg seemingly “mocked” a deaf TikToker who shared a video where she was speaking in American Sign Language.

At the end of her video, he mentioned that she has “crazy nails” while moving his dog’s arms around, seemingly “mocking” the TikToker.

PewDiePie under fire for “mocking” deaf TikToker

Just a day after his video was uploaded, users took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One Twitter user named saturn shared a recording of the clip with the caption: “so why is nobody talking about PewDiePie making fun of a deaf black woman?”

User ‘moonlightcherie’ said “PewDiePie mocking a deaf TikTok creator for signing in her videos simply because she has long nails…as if the dude couldn’t be any worse”

After Felix started to become under fire for his comments, it appears that he edited his video to remove the reaction as Dexerto was unable to locate the clip.

Although, at the time of writing, a screenshot of the TikToker is still in the thumbnail of his video uploaded on July 26. He has yet to respond to the backlash, but we’ll be sure to update this article if he does.