PewDiePie trolls scam caller during live stream

Swedish YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is at it again with another hilarious antic after receiving a scam call during a recent live stream.

Just about everyone with a smartphone will admit that they have received at least one scam call or text in their life, whether it involved someone trying to get information to access their accounts or finding a way to get you to send them money.

When Kjellberg received a phone call during his stream on September 15 and realized what it was, he quickly switched to his away screen and let the chat listen to the call.

PewDiePie trolls scam caller

While opening packs of Digimon cards, PewDiePie quickly slid his ringing phone off-camera in an effort to hide the number and potentially protect one of his friends.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the YouTuber, he was instead receiving an offer for cheaper phone service. The scammer asked what devices the creator had, and asked how much he pays a month for his network plan. PewDiePie decided to troll the caller by bypassing the question of how much he was paying, causing the scammer to get angry and start raising his voice at the creator.

Reacting to his shift in tone the leader of the floor gang replied: “Don’t yell, don’t yell, please. I have kids in the room.” Noticing further frustration with the caller, Kjellberg asked him if he liked Digimon cards, as he was opening them on stream right before the call.

Advertisement

Shortly after asking the question, the scammer hung up the phone in frustration, which allowed the Swedish YouTuber to get back to what he was doing.

Read More: Hasan responds to furious hate messages from Nicki Minaj fans after viral tweets

Luckily for PewDiePie, he knew the phone call was a scam. However, a few scammers do occasionally slip through the cracks by catching people when they’re just waking up… but this time, it ended up being a hilarious situation that viewers clearly got a kick out of.