PewDiePie teases a return to Minecraft in YouTube comeback - Dexerto

PewDiePie teases a return to Minecraft in YouTube comeback

Published: 24/Jan/2021 14:02

by Joe Craven
PewDiePie Minecraft YouTube
YT: PewDiePie / Mojang

PewDiePie youtube

YouTube King Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has teased fans about a return to Minecraft, suggesting that he might return to the game soon – but he could be messing with us.

It seems that anything PewDiePie does with regards content creation is a home run among his fanbase. We’ve seen the YouTuber try his hand at Cyberpunk 2077, review memes with one-time enemy KSI, and even review gym fails. Whatever he puts down, his audience picks up in their millions.

Arguably his most popular series to date – a considerable achievement given the acclaim pretty much everything he does is met with – is his foray into Minecraft.

Mojang’s sandbox game has kept millions of players around the world engaged since its release in 2011. 10 years later, and PewDiePie is showing just how popular it can still be.

Ender Dragon in Minecraft
Mojang
Beating the Ender Dragon is far from the end of a player’s adventures in Minecraft.

However, fans of the British-based Swede have noticed he’s taken a step back from content creation in the new year, failing to upload to his 108 million subscribers for a few consecutive weeks.

A return video, though, came on January 23, and ended with a teaser for fans of his Minecraft series.

“Guys, I’m really excited to be back,” he said, rounding off a trademark PewDiePie video with an anime avatar. “It feels good, I genuinely missed you guys, I hoped you had a great time off. So did I, but I’m ready to, with new energy – get back into playing Minecraft. Everyday, all day! Let’s get it.”

Timestamp: 18:40

Fans of the 31-year-old will be incredibly excited to see him back in the world of Minecraft, with many memorable moments certain to follow a return. There have been so many iconic moments in the past that we chose our top ten back in March. 

But, no one’s exactly sure if he’ll keep his promise. Kjellberg is always a bit tongue-in-cheek with his videos, and he has stepped away and come back to Minecraft a number of times.

He ended his Minecraft series in May 2020, citing that “some people were complaining that it was getting a bit dry. And I kind of agree with you.”

He might not be back ‘all day, everyday’ like he promised, but it seems that he’s expecting to be back playing it soon.

Small Twitch streamer claims she was “ignored” after xQc wins Hype Train award

Published: 24/Jan/2021 13:57

by Luke Edwards
xqc x juliaaab
xQcOW/Juliaaab

Twitch xQc

German streamer Juliaaab has claimed Twitch gave their ‘Biggest Hype Train award’ to the wrong person, after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was named the victor in the Twitch Participation Awards. She claimed she achieved a hype train that was proportionally larger.

The Hype Train (or ‘Scam Train’, as it’s often jokingly called) is a form of streamer-audience interaction that was released back in January 2020. The crux of it is: streamers can set a threshold for a number of Bits and subs donated in a certain amount of time. When a threshold is reached, it starts a hype train.

The hype train works as a timer with five levels. Once the train starts on level one, viewers have a set period of time to fill the bar by donating subs and using Bits. Filling the bar will reset the timer and start the next level, allowing new emotes to be unlocked, until the train maxes out at level five.

It’s a pretty neat way of increasing interaction, and of course money. At the Twitch Participation Awards, xQc won the award for Biggest Hype Train, as his viewers reached over 2000% progression.

Streamer claims her Hype Train was bigger

German streamer Juliaaab, who streams variety to over 42k followers, claimed that “classic Twitch” had overlooked her own record. Juliaab claims she had a hype train of over 21,000% in November 2020.

“Classic Twitch,” she said. “I am disappointed but at the same time not surprised.

“Do not get me wrong. This is not about squeezing myself into first place with my elbows! I am sure that many other streamers have at least as strong a community and in the end the well-known names appear again without any breakdown.”

She tweeted a screenshot of her 2020 Twitch recap email, which shows the number “21,436.” She also contacted Twitch Partner Support for information on the data they used, but they could not provide it.

“Where is Twitch’s transparency?” she added.

Streamers can adjust the difficulty of their hype goal, depending on how hard they want to make the levels. There are five difficulty levels: Easy, Medium, Hard, Super Hard, and Insane. We do not know which level was used by Juliaaab.

hype train explainedHype Train progress trackers appear at the top of Twitch chat.

This isn’t the first time Twitch has lately been accused of favoring larger streamers. On January 22 2021, 15-year-old streamer AverageHarry was denied partnership status and later banned after it emerged he was 12 when he made his channel.

However, larger streamers such as BenjyFreshy and Tommyinnit, who were 10 and 11 years old respectively when they opened their account, have not been banned.

This isn’t the only controversy to emerge from the awards, with viewers roasting Twitch for giving a different award to a literal bot account.