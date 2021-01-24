PewDiePie teases a return to Minecraft in YouTube comeback - Dexerto

YouTube King Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has teased fans about a return to Minecraft, suggesting that he might return to the game soon – but he could be messing with us.

It seems that anything PewDiePie does with regards content creation is a home run among his fanbase. We’ve seen the YouTuber try his hand at Cyberpunk 2077, review memes with one-time enemy KSI, and even review gym fails. Whatever he puts down, his audience picks up in their millions.

Arguably his most popular series to date – a considerable achievement given the acclaim pretty much everything he does is met with – is his foray into Minecraft.

Mojang’s sandbox game has kept millions of players around the world engaged since its release in 2011. 10 years later, and PewDiePie is showing just how popular it can still be.

However, fans of the British-based Swede have noticed he’s taken a step back from content creation in the new year, failing to upload to his 108 million subscribers for a few consecutive weeks.

A return video, though, came on January 23, and ended with a teaser for fans of his Minecraft series.

“Guys, I’m really excited to be back,” he said, rounding off a trademark PewDiePie video with an anime avatar. “It feels good, I genuinely missed you guys, I hoped you had a great time off. So did I, but I’m ready to, with new energy – get back into playing Minecraft. Everyday, all day! Let’s get it.”

Timestamp: 18:40

Fans of the 31-year-old will be incredibly excited to see him back in the world of Minecraft, with many memorable moments certain to follow a return. There have been so many iconic moments in the past that we chose our top ten back in March.

But, no one’s exactly sure if he’ll keep his promise. Kjellberg is always a bit tongue-in-cheek with his videos, and he has stepped away and come back to Minecraft a number of times.

He ended his Minecraft series in May 2020, citing that “some people were complaining that it was getting a bit dry. And I kind of agree with you.”

He might not be back ‘all day, everyday’ like he promised, but it seems that he’s expecting to be back playing it soon.