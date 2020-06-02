PewDiePie stunned over YouTube channel that could pass him & T-Series

Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg was shocked when he learned about a new YouTube channel that is gaining subscribers at an unprecedented rate. The Swede jokingly called on T-Series to "join forces" with him to stop the popular kid's program.

PewDiePie is the top individual content creator on YouTube with 104 million subscribers, although in 2019, T-Series infamously passed him in total numbers after an epic showdown between the two.

However during his latest upload, the Swedish star jokingly called for "peace" with the India-based corporation, after discovering a channel could pass both of them within the next couple of months.

PewDiePie stunned by new channel

The YouTuber reacted to a channel called 'Cocomelon' during his latest upload. The program is for kids, and has been pulling in billions of views on their videos. The star was floored by the insane numbers.

"Jesus Christ! 69 million views a day!? And it's a kids channel!" he exclaimed. Although he actually found it impressive and congratulated them."Actually, that's pretty good, Cocomelon. Good job. Good job."

After learning that the channel will pass him at their current rate of growth, he asked T-Series for help. "T-Series, peace!" he said extending his hand out. "We need to join forces to defeat this evil! They are gonna take over both of us, unless we join forces," he joked.

The YouTuber then hilariously envisioned a collaboration between the two. "Indian nursery rhymes, with a little sprinkle of PewDiePie. We'll be unstoppable!" he laughed. "To put into perspective, they manage to get more views in ten videos than the population of the earth."

(Topic starts at 1:22.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ill-HXjQWUs

The Swede was, of course, messing around, and cracked a joke about already having lost to T-Series in the past. "I feel like I'm doing the same thing here, making dumb unironic jokes against a company. But we've already seen how that went, so I'm not going down that road again."

Despite the possibility of PewDiePie and T-Series being surpassed by the end of the year, the creator's insane number of views and subs to his channel is still impressive – considering he's just one individual.

In May, the star announced he had signed a major deal with YouTube to stream exclusively on their platform. So far, his live broadcasts have been a big hit, as fans flock to see him take on his next game.