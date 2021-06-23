PewDiePie stunned after fans recreate his hometown in jaw-dropping Minecraft map

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was left speechless after discovering a brilliant Minecraft map his fans had created of his hometown in Gothenburg, Sweden.

At 110 million subs, PewDiePie is YouTube’s most-subscribed independent content creator. Thanks to his humorous content, the influencer has created a slew of viral trends over the years — and even helped revive one of the most popular sandbox games of all time.

It’s no secret that PewDiePie’s widely-viewed Minecraft YouTube series helped bring the game back into the limelight after its full release in 2011. In the past two years, the Minecraft scene has seen an explosion in popularity, bringing names like TommyInnit and Dream into the limelight.

As such, it stands to reason that PewDiePie’s fanbase might honor his Minecraft exploits with fanart, songs and other such art forms — but one fan group took their appreciation to the next level by completely recreating Kjellberg’s hometown in a detailed, 1:1 scale Minecraft map.

The Swedish YouTuber ran into the artists’ painstakingly accurate model during a June 23 Reddit reaction video… and it’s safe to say he was stunned.

“That’s sick!” he said, completely awestruck. “Woah! No f**king way! I gotta try this out! Is there a download?”

Kjellberg went on to call the construction an “impossible” feat, but the sweeping view of the cityscape wasn’t the most impressive part of the map’s showcase. The artists, a Minecraft creator by the name ‘PippenFTS’ and their friend group, even recreated Kjellberg’s childhood home, leaving the Swede completely shocked.

(Topic begins at 5:46)

“What? That’s so trippy!” he laughed. “Holy s**t! This is blowing my mind! No f**king way! Oh my god… well done. That’s insane.”

It’s not every day that a group of Minecrafters faithfully recreate a historic city with a population of a half-million people — but considering the sheer amount of creativity Minecraft has allowed its players to express in the past, this instance comes as the latest, wholesome installment of innumerable exploits in a game that continues to produce unforgettable moments.