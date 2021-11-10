PewDiePie slams Travis Scott over Astroworld tragedy: “How can anyone defend him?”

PewDiePie reacted to Travis Scott’s apology video following the tragedy at the musician’s Astroworld festival that saw eight people lose their lives and multiple injured.

The rapper held the music event in Houston, Texas on November 5, 2021, where over 100,000 fans attended to watch him and other acts perform live. During the show, the crowd surged the stage, causing multiple injuries and the deaths of eight people.

On November 6, Scott shared a video to his Instagram Stories where he apologized and said that he was “devastated” over what happened. Popular YouTuber PewDiePie reacted to this in his November 9 upload and revealed that he thinks “zero responsibility” was taken.

Advertisement

PewDiePie reacts to Travis Scott’s Astroworld apology

The YouTube star began his upload by reading through a news article and watching a clip of the events at Astroworld. “The more I look into it, the more insane it actually is,” he said. “…It’s normal that things get out of control at concerts, but what isn’t normal is that no one did anything about it. It blows my mind!”

He then questioned Travis Scott’s claims that he didn’t see what was going on in the crowd from the stage. “I have been on stage before. You see the crowd. …That’s all you look out for,” the 32-year-old continued. “I don’t understand how you can defend him not seeing anything, there is no excuse.

Advertisement

“I think Travis Scott thought it was cool how it was so crazy and out of control at his concert that he just didn’t care. He probably didn’t realize the severity of the situation but at the same time, it shouldn’t matter. You are still responsible when you look after all these people.”

PewDiePie pulled up the rapper’s apology video. “So then Travis Scott issued an apology. And it’s probably the worst apology that I’ve seen in a very very very long time,” he said, before pressing play.

“He’s doing this weird thing that kids do when they apologize because they don’t really know how to fake cry so they just start rubbing their face. I’ve definitely seen kids do this,” the Swede commented. “It’s so bizarre. And it’s a little late for thoughts and prayers. Travis takes absolutely zero responsibility in this apology.”

Advertisement

The YouTuber then said that he does believe that Scott didn’t 100% know what was going on. “I believe he didn’t realize how bad it was. I don’t think anyone in their right mind, if they knew 8 people died, would continue the show.”

“I rate this apology absolute dogs**t zero out of 10,” PewDiePie finished. “Yeah, I don’t think he realized how bad it was. But he definitely saw people injured. So it doesn’t matter. If fans mean the world to him then why didn’t he just stop the show when they asked?”

Travis Scott is working “closely” with local police and the fire department to get to the bottom of what happened at Astroworld and has urged fans to contact authorities if they have any information.