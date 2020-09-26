PewDiePie roasts xQc and Lirik in incredible Among Us stream

YouTube King Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg couldn't resist firing shots at xQc, Lirik and his other fellow streamers in a bumper Among Us session on September 25.

Most of us have to cast our minds back to Fortnite to remember a game that exploded onto the scene as quickly as Among Us.

InnerSloth's party game sees a group of players try to whittle down their ranks and figure out who amongst them is the impostor, leading to a series of hilarious highlights and twists as players try and figure things out.

This was no different on September 25, when a host of the world's biggest online entertainers and content creators came together to play Among Us.

One of these was PewDiePie, who employed his trademark sense of humor to roast his fellow competitors. He took shots at xQc over his lack of a G FUEL flavor, the sponsors/organizers of the big Among Us stream.

"xQc it said on the G FUEL thing," PewDiePie said, when asked who was hosting the next round. "He doesn't even have his own flavor, I think it's a big mistake but, whatever." He also joked that he didn't know who LIRIK was, or what his G FUEL flavor was.

It wasn't just PewDiePie who was causing drama though, with some streamers criticizing xQc's conduct and how he plays Among Us.

5up, another streamer, and a very good Among Us player, called out xQc's toxicity and suggested he has missed the point of a game like Among Us.

There was also some room for impressive Among Us plays, with MoistCr1TiKaL clutching up in a 1v4, much to the delight of his viewers. He admitted to "sweating" very hard in order to pull off the last-minute play.

It was certainly an eventful stream, with plenty of drama, jokes and clutch plays thrown at its competitors.

As Among Us goes from strength to strength, we can expect to see far more streams of this ilk in the future.