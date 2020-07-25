PewDiePie reveals what would make him retire from YouTube

During an interview with Anthony Padilla, Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg revealed when it would be the right time to retire his YouTube channel. The Swedish star told the Smosh creator that he's considered leaving in the past.

For over the last decade, PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment for viewers from around the world. The star is currently YouTube's top individual content creator with over 105 million subscribers to his channel.

On July 24, he sat down for an in-depth interview with Smosh creator Anthony Padilla to discuss what it's like to be the most popular entertainer on the platform. The 30-year-old also revealed why he could eventually stop making videos.

PewDiePie on what would make him retire from YouTube

During the interview, Padilla asked the star if he had an eventual "end goal" for his YouTube channel. Pewds replied by revealing the circumstances that would make him walk away from making content.

"I just want to keep having fun with it, and once I stop having fun with it, that will probably be the time to go. But I have no idea when that is," he explained. He then laughed and said, "Looking back in 2013, I remember being like, "Okay, maybe another 2 years," but now it's just like, I guess I'll just keep going."

The Smosh personality then asked the YouTuber if he still found his busy workload fulfilling. Laughing, PewDiePie said, "I will probably scale down more and more as I go. But yeah, I still enjoy doing it."

(Topic starts at 17:06.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfJ4TxTIDKU

While the 30-year-old has no plans to retire anytime soon, he also explained why he needed to take a one-month long break to avoid "YouTuber Burnout." In January, the creator put his channel on hiatus for the first time in a decade.

"Honestly, I had made videos for so long, like 10 years, that I just got this sort of YouTube-life crisis. I don't know what to call it. I'm just like 'Am I going to spend another 10 years and never take a break? What the f**k am I doing? This is insane!'" he said.

The star revealed the much-needed vacation made him realize he doesn't need to keep making content to be happy. "[Taking a break] for a month taught me a lot about myself. Even though I missed YouTube, I also realized I can totally live without it."

Since returning from his vacation at the start of 2020, PewDiePie has become one of the top streamers in the world. In March, he signed a deal with YouTube to broadcast exclusively on their platform, which has seemed to pay off as he pulls in over 60,000 viewers each time he goes live.