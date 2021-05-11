PewDiePie reveals terrifying health moment during Scare PewDiePie - Dexerto

During his May 11 upload, popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed how a mistake while filming Scare PewDiePie left him terrified for his health.

In 2015, Kjellberg flew to Los Angeles to film his legendary YouTube exclusive show, Scare PewDiePie. The entertaining concept revolved around the Swede having to survive re-enactments of his favorite horror games that he played throughout his career.

The 31-year-old revealed to fans in a May video that he actually became terrified while filming the series after an accident led to him taking the wrong medication. The content creator exclaimed that he was legitimately freaked out over it.

PewDiePie opens up about terrifying Scare PewDiePie moment

The YouTuber has talked about his experience making Scare PewDiePie on numerous occasions over the years, and during his May 11 upload, the entertainer revealed the terrifying behind-the-scenes moment he faced while making the show.

He was reacting to a meme about someone mistaking laxatives for an Aspirin, when he opened up about his own incident with the medication. “I didn’t know that there was Aspirin that makes you sleepy too. I [took some] while doing a shoot of Scare PewDiePie and it freaked me the f**k out!”

Kjellberg then said the mistaken medication made him tired while trying to film as he had taken it before a lengthy shoot. “It’s like ‘oh, I have a headache, got to take something before this long shoot we have. No, you sleep now!'”

(Topic starts at 9:22)

While Scare PewDiePie was massively popular, season two was ultimately canceled by the Google-owned video platform due to a controversial video Pewds had made in 2017. Surprisingly, the second half of the series is completely finished production-wise. Fans have long held out hope that it would eventually be released one day.

Who knows, maybe the second part will see the light of day eventually as in 2020, Kjellberg signed a major deal with YouTube to stream exclusively on their platform. When he hit 100 million subscribers, the company also made him a special video. So anything is possible.