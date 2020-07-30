PewDiePie responds to Joe Rogan’s “boomer” video game comments

YouTube star Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg has shared his response to podcast host Joe Rogan’s divisive comments on video games, surprisingly advocating for both sides of the ongoing debate around a subject that has steeped the gaming community in chaos.

Joe Rogan incited the ire of many a gamer on July 26, after claiming in an episode of his podcast that video games were a “problem” and a “waste of time,” contrasting them with the profitability of other pastimes like martial arts.

Needless to say, many top personalities and casual gamers alike had something to say about Rogan’s statement, including streaming star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins — but now, YouTube’s most subscribed creator has weighed in on the topic.

PewDiePie uploaded a video responding to Rogan’s video game spiel on July 30, where he initially clowned on the host and found his jujitsu comparison to be a bad example (although he made sure to point out that he understood his general idea).

“Video games a real problem. You know why? Because they’re f**king fun. You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere.”



“I get it,” he mused. “I get his point. But it’s like the worst example ever with jujitsu. That’s another thing — you wouldn’t even have to be good at gaming to make a living. Obviously!” he laughed, pointing to himself.

“Even though I kind of memed it already, I feel like it would be so easy for me to come at Joe Rogan’s statement and be like, ‘Yeah Joe, f***king idiot. I make money playing video games, what the f**k you talking about?’” he continued. “He really just sounds like a boomer. ...it’s just such a generational gap that’s always existed.”

However, the YouTuber was also understanding of the addictive nature that games — or any hobby — can have on people, and claimed that while he enjoyed inspiring his viewers to follow their dreams, doesn’t want to sell them on unrealistic expectations.

“I love the idea that I can inspire my audience or, I don’t know, people in general, if they want to pursue YouTube and other gaming-related things,” he clarified. “Like, f**k yeah, go for it. But I don’t wanna sell people on the pipe dream that it’s possible for everyone, because it isn’t.”

“I guess what I’m saying is, find a balance,” he added. “By all means enjoy video games, it’s a great hobby, it’s super fun. ...But also find a balance. I think that’s what makes life fun, doing different things.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUUnJsiQxdU

