PewDiePie responds to critics calling him a "hypocrite" for 7 year old Reddit post - Dexerto

During his May 18 upload, YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg responded to claims he was a “hypocrite” after viewers uncovered a seven year old Reddit post of his. The Swedish star explained to fans why his views have changed on making content.



With over 110 million subscribers in 2021, it’s hard to imagine a time when PewDiePie wasn’t the king of YouTube. A decade later, the content creator has changed dramatically from his humble origins in Sweden.

Pewds had to face an old message he had written from the past when viewers dug up an old forum post. The 31-year-old hit back at those calling him hypocritical and explained why his feelings have changed over time.

PewDiePie responds to being called a hypocrite

PewDiePie fans stumbled across a Reddit post the YouTuber had written years ago about why he wouldn’t hire an editor for his videos. In the old post, he wrote “I feel like I’d be cheating my fans. My videos would lose a huge part of ‘me’. I want to prove that even with the biggest channel on YouTube, you don’t have to have a lot of money. As long as you have a camera and a passion, you can go as far as you want.”

During his May 18 video Kjellberg responded to the resurfaced post and said, “I think I stayed true to that. Especially considering how most YouTubers run their channel. Yes, I don’t edit my videos anymore, obviously. But I also wouldn’t be able to upload nearly enough for this amount of time. So it’s a trade. I don’t know if this was meant to put me on the spot, but I think I stayed true to myself and this idea.”

However, after reading some of the comments, Pewds saw that one viewer had called him a hypocrite. “I don’t think I [look like a hypocrite]. I’ve talked about it and I’ve talked about how my view on it has changed. There’s no way I would be able to upload as many videos for this long of a time if I had edited myself. It just isn’t feasible,” he exclaimed in response to the critical fan.

(Topic starts at 5:35)

Pewds went on to reveal that he actually misses editing his own content. “But in a lot of ways too, I miss editing. I think I added a lot to my edits in the past. Not to say Sive didn’t add a lot either. He’s added a sh*t ton. But it comes from two different people, and that will always be different. It’s just how it is.”

He again defended his channel as mostly being run by himself compared to other creators. “Look where most YouTubers how they run their stuff. Now they have producers, writers, editors. This WHOLE team. It’s almost getting more and more like actual big productions.”

PewDiPie went on to clarify that he has nothing against channels that are more produced. “There is nothing wrong with that either. There is room for both,” the YouTube star argued. Editing aside, Kjellberg is the most followed individual content creator on the platform – so he must be doing something right.