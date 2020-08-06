PewDiePie responds to artists criticizing him over his Spotify playlist

YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg responded to musical artists that "disavowed" him after his Spotify Playlist leaked online. The Swedish star explained how the controversy surrounding the situation was "confusing."

On August 5, PewDiePie was trending on Twitter after users discovered his Spotify playlist and leaked it on social media. While many praised him for having good taste, some of the artists were upset that he was a fan of their work.

Addressing the backlash, the 30-year-old responded to the the musicians that disavowed him during his latest upload. The content creator explained why he doesn't think the creators should be upset, while calling the whole backlash baffling.

PewDiePie responds to artists upset over Spotify playlist

The YouTuber opened up his latest upload by joking that he had been "cancelled" again, before explaining to viewers that his leaked Spotify playlist had trended on social media. He told viewers that a few artists he was listening to were upset that he was fan.

"Some of the artists in my history, they took it upon themselves to disavow PewDiePie for listening to your music," he said, before issuing a joke apology. "I am so sorry. I didn't know. Jeez. Boy, do I feel stupid for listening to music online!" Breaking into laughter, he yelled "I feel like such an idiot!"

The entertainer told viewers that he found the situation confusing, because he was not promoting them publicly. "I can understand maybe if I publicly announced like "Yeah! Y'all should check out this artist!" and maybe they don't like it. MAYBE."

He then jokingly addressed the musicians, and exclaimed, "But you literally went through what I listen to and then went "I don't want you to listen to me!" Jeez, you sound like a baby a*s b**ch!" before confessing that he only listened to the artists a few times in the past on a mix playlist, and didn't even know who they were.

PewDiePie was referring to musical artists such as Gupi who tweeted "Just woke up, found out pewdiepie listens to me and others, pewdiepie please don't listen to my music. Ok back to bed."

Despite some of the artists being upset, the YouTuber explained that he would still listen to a musician that doesn't like him. The star gave the example that if Radiohead came out and stated that they hated him, it would not effect the way he feels about their music which he stated was "meaningful" to him.

The online entertainer also revealed that he understands if some people on social media dislike him if all they ever hear about are negative things, and stated that sometimes he feels people hate the "idea of PewDiePie." With over 106 million subscribers, the Swede continues to be one of the biggest personalities in the world.