PewDiePie responds to accusations of faking YouTube horror Lets Plays

During his April 30 upload, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg explained why those believing his old horror Let's Plays were "faked" are wrong.

PewDiePie may be known today as the largest individual YouTuber in the world in with over 104 million subscribers, but in 2010 it was his Let's Plays of the horror title Amnesia: The Dark Descent that first began his journey to the top.

During his latest upload, the Swedish entertainer responded to those accusing him of faking his jumpscare reactions in the classic videos by hilariously demonstrating why he's easily startled.

PewDiePie responds to accusations

In his latest video, the YouTuber watched content on the Twitter account 'The strangest videos online' where he reacted to a host of bizarre clips. After being startled by one of the posts, the Swede was reminded of his horror Lets Plays.

"I'm so easily startled!" he laughed, before explaining "It's so funny, because when I used to do horror games, everyone would accuse me "he's faking it! he's faking it!" ... I get scared easily!"

The popular entertainer then joked, "It's a natural reaction because I've so much testosterone that anything that comes at me, I meet with an "Ahh!" It's a tactic. A defense tactic!"

After watching another scary clip later in the video, he exclaimed, "Look, I get goosebumps!" as he raised his arm up to the camera. "I don't know what it is. My imagination is scarier then the video!"

The Swedish star's response to year-old accusations was hilarious, as he genuinely became startled while watching the bizarre clips online. Despite his years of experience, the jump scare still got the best of him.

While the YouTuber has largely focused on reaction style content in recent years, he made his glorious return to gaming in 2019 with his epic Minecraft series which exploded on the platform.

In 2018, PewDiePie actually re-visited Amnesia, making it almost eight years since he first played the career-defining title for his audience. With how popular they are, who knows – maybe fans will get some more horror videos in the future.

The Swede continues to crush it on the Google-owned platform, pulling in millions of views an upload. It seems his much-deserved break at the beginning of 2020 has not slowed him down.