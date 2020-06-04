PewDiePie raises over $106k for BLM efforts during charity stream

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg went live on June 3 to help raise money and awareness for ongoing worldwide protests, raising over $106,000 in donations for the Black Lives Matter initiative.

In wake of current world events, Kjellberg took to YouTube to help the cause, promising that all SuperChat donations would be split evenly between three charitable groups.

The forthcoming contributions were sent to the family of George Floyd and “other victims of police violence,” criminal punishment charity The Sentencing Project, as well as small businesses effected by looting and rioting.

Advertisement

“So many people are rightfully angry and want to make things right,” Kjellberg wrote two days prior to his stream. “I think we all wish there was an easy answer and been struggling myself with how to participate and make a positive change.”

Read More: Jake Paul criminally charged following looting video in Arizona

That same day, he unveiled the fruits of his charity stream in a YouTube Community post, revealing that his fans had raised a whopping $106,000 for the three groups — an amount that the social media celebrity added to with a $10,000 donation of his own.

Advertisement

“Today is a day that I just feel so d**n grateful for so many things,” he wrote. “An amazing wife, friends, and family, but also so d**n proud of my audience on YT!

We managed to raise over $106k + 10k (my contribution) to victims of police violence, The Sentencing Project, and for small businesses affected by looting/riots.”

Read More: Chase Hudson responds to backlash from TikTok fans for not speaking out

The social media celeb went on to thank his fanbase and donators for their “massive impact” — an initiative that has been added to those of others from massive online entertainers such as Logan Paul, who went viral for his heated speech on the Black Lives Matter movement on June 2.

Advertisement

This is far from the first time PewDiePie has organized a massive charity drive; the star notably raised over $630,000 for underprivileged youth organization Save the Children, as well as over $1 million for RED to help combat AIDS/HIV in Africa.

While he hasn’t been vocal about his charity drive outside of YouTube, his efforts have been met with praise from fans as the world continues the fight for justice — both on and off the net.