PewDiePie mortified after fans dig up embarrassing story from years ago - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was jokingly trolled by fans after they made memes about an embarrassing story he revealed in an interview from years ago.

PewDiePie may be known today as the most popular YouTuber in the world with over 107 million subscribers to his channel. However, in 2010, he was virtually unknown as he was learning to make content while in Sweden.

During his latest upload, a story from Kjellberg’s past came back to haunt him. The star reacted to fans creating memes about an embarrassing shower incident that he revealed in a video he posted a couple years back.

PewDiePie fans dig up hilarious story from his past

During the November 23 episode of Last Week I Asked You, the Swede reacted to fans making memes about a story he had revealed in 2017. “If you are confused by this, don’t ask. Because I’m not saying it again,” the 31-year-old laughed.

When more viewers continued to make jokes about the embarrassing incident, the star exclaimed, “Why did I share this story?! Stop it! I had no choice. I do not control my anus!”

For those baffled by what he is talking about, fans are referencing a story the YouTuber explained in a previous upload from three years ago. When Kjellberg was younger, he got violently sick, and had to go to the bathroom in a shower at a harbor in Sweden.

(Topic starts at 09:51)

The embarrassing incident was revealed by the content creator in an in-depth interview he did with his friend in 2017. In the one-hour video, Pewds went over his entire life story and included his triumphs and failures – including the infamous shower story.

“I had eaten something weird that night. I felt it a few hours later [after eating] at the party. And I’m like I need to s**t right now, or else I’m going to s**t myself in front of everybody. So I ran. It was that state of emergency!” he said.

Unfortunately when he reached the public bathroom, there was a massive line of people out the door. “So I told them, “Guys, this is an emergency I need to go!” … But no one would listen to me. So I ran in [to the restroom] anyways and I found a toilet. But it was a shower. So I took a s**t in the shower.”

(Topic starts at 14:21)

Hilariously, the entertainer when on to explain that he eventually got a job at the same harbor, and the bathroom incident had became a legend with employees. “I got a job at that very harbor, and they would always tell the story about the man that took a s**t in the shower,” he laughed.

Despite the story being known for a few years now, fans of the content creator have recently been digging it up to make memes. If nothing else, the hilarious tale is a good example of “if you have to go, you have to go.” Kjellberg’s fans, of course, are only teasing him out of love.