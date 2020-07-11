PewDiePie mocks YouTube apology videos with troll livestream

moDuring his July 11 broadcast, Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg trolled his audience by mocking YouTube apology videos. The Swede jokingly "cried" to show viewers how easy it is to "fake" it.

For many, PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment over the last decade. The Swedish creator has masterfully navigated his way through trends over the years to become YouTube's top subscribed individual content creator on the platform.

During his latest broadcast, the star jokingly showed his viewers how to make an "apology" video. The star's joke follows content creators like Tati Westbrook breaking down on camera to apologize for past mistakes they have made.

PewDiePie mocks YouTube apology videos

During Pewds' latest YouTube broadcast titled "Apology Livestream," the 30-year-old told his audience that he needed to get something off his chest. The star then began to play sad music and joked "I want to apologize. I want to be as honest with you guys as possible," before putting eye drops into his eyes to mimic tears.

While it's unclear if he was referencing Tati Westbrook's video in his joke, he said several things that were very similar to her video. "I care about you guys so much, and I miss you!" he yelled, before zooming the camera on his face and showing the eye drops running down his cheeks. "I'm so sorry!"

The Swede proceeded to add more eye drops, and then joked, "I will work on bettering myself. I try my best, but I'm just human." He then broke into laughter during his speech and said, "It legit looks convincing. It's that easy to fake an apology, guys!"

Continuing to mock typical online apology videos, he exclaimed, "These are real authentic feelings that I have, I didn't mean to kill all those people in Minecraft. It wasn't my fault! No, I said I was going to be strong." The YouTuber then zoomed the camera even closer to his face to show off his "tears."

Despite not saying Westbrook's name, several of his lines echoed the makeup personality's viral video from June. In a previous stream, Pewds gave a critical take on her apology, and said, "That was not an apology, that was just shifting all the blame. It's f**king bulls**t. I can't imagine uploading a video saying words that comes from my mouth, and then blame it on someone else. Even if I heard someone else tell me. It's complete bulls**t."

While PewDiePie has heavily focused on gaming content in the last year, the YouTuber has used his live broadcasts in 2020 to also react to current events. On July 8, he brought back a live version of his show PewNews.

The Swedish creator announced in March that he had signed a major deal with YouTube to stream exclusively on their platform. So far it's seemed to pay off, as the star consistently pulls in over 100k viewers each time he goes live.