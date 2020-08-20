PewDiePie & Marzia reveal how they celebrated first wedding anniversary

During his August 20 stream, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg opened up to viewers about how he and his wife Marzia celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In August 2019, YouTube's most popular content creator PewDiePie married his long-time girlfriend Marzia. The pair had originally met online in 2011, before becoming one of the platform's most beloved couples.

During his latest stream, the Swedish entertainer revealed how he and his wife celebrated their first anniversary together as husband and wife. The star explained the adorable way they reflected back on their ceremony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PIMiDcwNvc

PewDiePie & Marzia celebrate first wedding anniversary

In the beginning of his August 20 stream, a donation wished Pewds and his wife a "happy anniversary." He responded by explaining what they did to celebrate the special occasion.

"Thank you, guys! We had a great day yesterday, we went back to our wedding location Kew Gardens. It was absolutely pouring out but it was nice because no one else was around," he said.

The YouTuber then revealed that they both had privacy as they reflected on their wedding. "The only people that recognized me were people that worked at the location where we got married, and they were super cool."

Marzia also opened up about their celebration on Instagram and said, "We got absolutely soaked from the rain, but had an amazing time walking around Kew Gardens reliving the moments."

She then ended the post by writing a note to her husband that read: "Happy 1st wedding anniversary Felix (and 9 years together!) I am always so happy and grateful to be sharing my life with you."

Marzia also revealed that she surprised Felix by the ending the day with a Japan-themed dinner, which included a hotpot of yummy food.

PewDiePie's wedding to his long-time best friend Marzia was captured in an incredible video that was uploaded to his channel. At the time of writing, it has over 35 million views.

While they have only been married a year, the pair have been together for nearly a decade. In 2019, they announced that they bought a house in Japan, which they eventually plan on re-locating to in the future.