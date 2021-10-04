PewDiePie isn’t buying into the Squid Game hype: ‘It’s just an anime ripoff!’

Popular YouTube Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg shared his take on the hit Netflix series Squid Game. The Swedish star explained why he thinks the show isn’t original and why he thinks it’s flawed.



Ever since its release in September 2021, Korean Netflix series Squid Game has taken the world by storm. The death game drama has captivated viewers with its brutal story and thrilling challenges, which fans have tried attempting on platforms like TikTok.

However, one person not in love with it is YouTube star PewDiePie. The 31-year-old gave his thoughts on the popular show during his October 4 upload. According to Kjellberg, the story is not only a little too similar to some anime, but it also has one glaring flaw.

PewDiePie criticizes Squid Game

For his latest upload, the YouTuber played a re-creation of Squid Game in Roblox. While attempting the last hand-standing contest in game form, he revealed how he felt about the Netflix series dominating the charts.

“Why is no one talking about how Squid Game is like ripping off all these animes. Like Kaiji and Liar Game, ain’t nothing new! Right?!” the entertainer exclaimed while showing images from the Netflix drama side-by-side to the anime series.

As far as what the show’s biggest flaw is according to Pewds? It’s protagonist Gi-Hun. “Plus, what was fun about those shows was the fact that the protagonist was actually kind of smart,” he said.

(Topic starts at 00:34)

Although the YouTube star was critical of the Netflix hit, he admitted that he had not yet finished it. “I don’t know how it changes. I’ve only watched a few episodes of Squid Game.” Hilariously, PewDiePie was stumped when he had to play the infamous “honeycomb” game which went viral on TikTok.

“I am SO CONFUSED playing a child’s game!” he yelled. Despite his critical take, the content creator couldn’t get enough of the Roblox re-creation. “That was Squid Game. Very fun! I actually enjoyed myself.” Who knows, perhaps the Swede could come around to loving the show once he makes it to the end.