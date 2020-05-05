PewDiePie explains why he's "humbled" by YouTube success

During his May 4 upload, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg opened up to viewers about his career, and explained why a 10 year old Call of Duty video left him feeling "humbled."

PewDiePie may be known today as the face of YouTube, but the Swedish entertainer originally got his start on the platform over 10 years ago making commentary videos on games like Minecraft, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

On May 2, the entertainer got a taste of nostalgia after accidentally uploading a Call of Duty: Black Ops Lets Play he had made at the start of his career. During his latest upload, the Swede explained how the video made him reflect on his success.

PewDiePie opens up about his YouTube journey

During his video, the YouTuber addressed accidentally uploading an older CoD commentary video from 2010. "It was an accident! People are like "Oh, he's doing it to promote Black Ops! ... No I'm just an idiot!"

He further explained that he was going to private the content, but was surprised when his fans seemed to enjoy it. "I was going to private it right away as soon as I noticed. But people loved the video. I'm glad I didn't say anything bad in it, things were different 10 years ago, remember?" he joked.

Pewds then opened up about how the video made him feel humbled. "This took me back so hard! I'm just like damn, going from that little Swede in that tiny flat, to where I am today is just unbelievable. I can barely speak English, I'm second guessing every word I say. Thank you for watching. I'm just so humbled by it. It gave me so much perspective," he said.

(Timestamp 05:11 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qACGF9qDnD4

PewDiePie smiled when a fan congratulated him on hitting his 10th anniversary of making content, and revealed how he felt about the milestone. "Thank you, guys. When I first hit it, I was like "Oh, ten years!" but now I'm reflecting on it and it's insane to think about it."

The Swedish star originally joined YouTube on April 29, 2010 and got his start creating gaming content. The first video on his channel was a short Minecraft commentary clip, which is fitting since he re-visited the sandbox title in 2019.

In what will surely make fans feel nostalgic, the YouTuber ended the video by giving his iconic "Bro Fist" sign off. "Thanks for 10 years. You know what? F**k it! Let's do a Bro Fist. Thank you, guys!"

After spending 10 years making content on the platform, PewDiePie announced on May 4 that he had signed a deal with YouTube Gaming to stream exclusively on their service. "Livestreaming is something I'm focusing a lot on in 2020," he said.

With the Swedish entertainer putting a bigger focus on live broadcasting this year, fans have a lot to be excited about – if his epic Minecraft series and Terraria Lets Plays are anything to go by.